By Associated Press
2021/10/24 10:27
S. Florida uses ground attack to pull away from Temple 34-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaren Mangham ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and scored twice and South Florida beat Temple 34-14 on Saturday.

The Bulls (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) tallied 421 yards on the ground to mark the third time in program history South Florida has topped 400 rushing yards.

South Florida led 17-7 at intermission, and out of the break, Temple (3-4, 1-2) drew within three after Edward Saydee crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

After Spencer Shrader's career-long 52-yard field goal made it 20-14, later in the third, Kelley Joiner ran it from the 2 to make it 27-14 with 2:41 left in the quarter.

Temple's D’Wan Mathis threw for 183 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Updated : 2021-10-24 12:10 GMT+08:00

