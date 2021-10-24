Alexa
Perreault has hat trick, Canadiens top Red Wings for 1st win

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 10:03
MONTREAL (AP) — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five.

Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman all scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his first points in his first start, finishing with two assists.

Jake Allen made 26 saves for Montreal.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss was pulled in the second period after conceding five goals on 17 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all six shots in relief.

Montreal gave up a power play early in the first period and the Red Wings took no time to find the opening goal, with Larkin beating Allen into the upper right-hand corner.

Ben Chiarot responded for Canadiens with 5:50 to go in the first period. The defenseman scored off a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin.

The Canadiens scored two goals in a game for the first time this season when Hoffman connected on a power play.

UP NEXT

Detroit: At Chicago on Sunday in the second of a three-game trip.

Montreal: Tuesday at Seattle to face the expansion Kraken.

Updated : 2021-10-24 12:09 GMT+08:00

