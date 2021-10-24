Alexa
Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats DC United 6-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 10:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade scored 36 seconds into the game, Valentín Castellanos added two goals and New York City FC set a franchise record for goals in its 6-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Malte Amundsen ran onto a through ball by Santiago Rodríguez and rolled a one-touch cross between the legs of defender Steven Birnbaum to Thiago, who flicked it with the outside of his foot into the net to give New York City a 1-0 lead.

Castellanos scored goals about four minutes apart to make it 3-0 in the 11th minute. The 23-year-old has a career-high 15 goals this season — tied for fourth most in MLS.

Bill Hamid had nine saves for D.C. United (12-14-5), which has just one win, and seven losses, in its last 12 road games.

New York City is unbeaten at home in eight games all-time against D.C. United, including three straight wins.

Maximiliano Moralez scored just before halftime, Alexander Callens headed home his first goal of the season in the 51st minute and Jesús Medina rolled a one-touch shot from the edge of the area into the net to make it 6-0 in the 74th.

NYCFC (12-11-8) had 65.9% possession and finished with 21 shot, 15 on target.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-24 12:08 GMT+08:00

