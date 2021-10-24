Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

|Nashville
Philadelphia
—
1
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 11 (penalty kick), 18th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Loba, Nashville, 23rd; Przybylko, Philadelphia, 27th; Godoy, Nashville, 53rd; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 55th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 62nd; Nealis, Nashville, 90th+2.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Diego Blas, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
A_18,575.
Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Jack Maher (Walker Zimmermann, 46th), Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington (Dylan Nealis, 77th); Brian Anunga, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Jhonder Cadiz, 77th); Ake Arnaud Loba (Abu Danladi, 62nd), Daniel Rios (C.J. Sapong, 31st).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Paxten Aaronson, 61st), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Stuart Findlay, 90th+4); Kacper Przybylko.