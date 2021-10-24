New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

D.C. United 0 0 — 0 New York City FC 4 2 — 6

First Half_1, New York City FC, Thiago, 4 (Amundsen), 1st minute; 2, New York City FC, Castellano, 13 (Amundsen), 7th; 3, New York City FC, Castellano, 14, 11th; 4, New York City FC, Moralez, 3, 44th.

Second Half_5, New York City FC, Callens, 1 (Amundsen), 52nd; 6, New York City FC, Medina, 9 (Gray), 74th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Christopher Seitz, Jon Kempin; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Russell Canouse, D.C. United, 3rd; Sands, New York City FC, 33rd; Birnbaum, D.C. United, 54th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Adam Wienckowski, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Tony Alfaro, Steven Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines (Drew Skundrich, 47th); Julian Gressel (Griffin Yow, 47th), Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 47th), Russell Canouse (Felipe Martins, 48th); Ola Kamara (Ramon Abila, 49th), Nigel Robertha.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens (Tayvon Gray, 58th), Maxime Chanot; Alfredo Morales (Talles Magno, 71st), Maxi Moralez (Jesus Medina, 71st), Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Valentin Castellano (Heber, 58th), Thiago (Gedion Zelalem, 83rd).