Montreal 1, Toronto FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 09:47
Montreal 0 1 1
Toronto FC 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Montreal, Ibrahim, 4, 55th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Altidore, 3, 90th+6.

Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Mullins, Toronto FC, 6th; Okello, Toronto FC, 53rd; Osorio, Toronto FC, 58th; Maciel, Montreal, 58th; Shaffelburg, Toronto FC, 64th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Jeffrey Greeson, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zachary Brault-Guillard (Zorhan Bassong, 84th), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Maciel (Ahmed Hamdi, 66th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres (Bjorn Johnsen, 89th); Sunusi Ibrahim (Matko Miljevic, 84th).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Chris Mavinga; Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Jozy Altidore, 66th), Michael Bradley, Noble Okello, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins (Alejandro Pozuelo, 46th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jayden Nelson, 84th).

Updated : 2021-10-24 12:07 GMT+08:00

