Weatherford's late interception seals it for Miami (Ohio)

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 08:52
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Sterling Weatherford intercepted a Drew Plitt pass in the end zone with 60 seconds left and Miami (Ohio) held off Ball State 24-17 on Saturday.

Miami had a chance at a two-possession lead with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter but Graham Nicholson missed a 51-yard field goal. The Cardinals drove down to the Miami 19 before Weatherford’s interception sealed it.

Brett Gabbert was 20-of-24 passing for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Miami (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Gabbert connected with Nate Muersch on a 6-yard TD, and the two-point conversion from Gabbert to Andrew Homer gave Miami seven-point lead in the fourth.

Miami’s defense forced two turnovers and held Ball State’s offense to just 327 yards.

Plitt was 22 of 34 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (4-4, 2-2). Jayshon Jackson had eight catches for 121 yards and a score.

Updated : 2021-10-24 10:33 GMT+08:00

