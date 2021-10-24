Alexa
Johnson, Weber State upend No. 2 Eastern Washington 35-34

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 08:28
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kris Johnson ran for three touchdowns and Weber State converted four times on fourth down to shock Eastern Washington, which missed an extra point with 2:51 remaining, 35-34 on Saturday.

After the Eagles, ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, converted a turnover into a touchdown with Dennis Merritt's second touchdown run, a high snap led to Seth Harrison's extra point missing to the left.

Backup quarterback Randall Johnson busted loose for a 14-yard run and Dave Jones got free for another 32 to allow Weber State, which won the last four Big Sky Conference titles, to run out the clock and stun the homecoming crowd. EWU had won 20 straight at home.

After Johnson's last touchdown, with 8:43 to play, Weber got what proved to be the winning points on a 2-point conversion.

The Wildcats (3-4, 2-2), who lost to three top-12 FCS teams and Utah, piled up 482 yards despite losing quarterback Bronson Barron after he threw for 226 through three quarters. Jackson ran for 93 yards and Jones 69 as Weber wore down EWU by holding the ball 10 1/2 minutes longer.

Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1) had 434 yards, but that was almost 200 below its nation-leading average (628.1). Eric Barriere threw for 245 yards, 201 below his average, and ran for 85, which gave him the conference career record for total offense (13,558 yards). Barriere ran for two touchdowns and threw for one but lost for the first time at home in 17 starts.

Updated : 2021-10-24 10:32 GMT+08:00

