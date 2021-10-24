Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Finn ignites rally as Toledo tops Western Michigan 34-15

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 08:30
Finn ignites rally as Toledo tops Western Michigan 34-15

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn's 34-yard touchdown pass to Danzel McKinley-Lewis ignited a 21-point burst over the final 8:08 of the third quarter and Toledo rallied for a 34-15 victory over Western Michigan in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.

Toledo (4-4, 2-2) was leading 13-3 — on two Thomas Cluckey field goals and Finn's 28-yard TD pass to Bryce Mitchell — with 8:46 left in the second quarter, but the Broncos (5-3, 2-2) struck twice from there. Kaleb Eleby's 14-yard TD run with 3:20 remaining capped an 11-play, 83-yard drive and — following a three-and-out by the Rockets — Sean Tyler's 4-yard TD run with 1:36 left put the Broncos on top at halftime 15-13 after Nick Mihalic missed both point-after kicks.

Toledo broke the game open in the third quarter. Following Finn's igniter, Zachary Ford returned a Tyler fumble 33 yards for a score and Micah Kelly added a short TD run. Finn completed 8 of 24 passes for 138 yards. Bryant Koback rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries. The TD receptions by McKinley-Lewis and Mitchell were their only catches of the game.

Eleby connected on 15 of 29 passes for 232 yards for Western Michigan. Skyy Moore had eight catches for 128 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-24 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8