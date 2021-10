Nealis scores first goal since 2019, Red Bulls top Crew 2-1

New York Red Bulls' Andrew Gutman, right, and Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira compete for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer ma... New York Red Bulls' Andrew Gutman, right, and Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira compete for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, right, heads the ball in for a goal as Columbus Crew's Derrick Etienne defends during the first half of an MLS ... New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, right, heads the ball in for a goal as Columbus Crew's Derrick Etienne defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New York Red Bulls' Sean Nealis, top, and Columbus Crew's Miguel Berry jump for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2... New York Red Bulls' Sean Nealis, top, and Columbus Crew's Miguel Berry jump for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira, left, and New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, ... Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira, left, and New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, left, and Columbus Crew's Marlon Hairston collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2... New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, left, and Columbus Crew's Marlon Hairston collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New York Red Bulls' Andres Reyes, top, pushes Columbus Crew's Pedro Santos to the ground during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2... New York Red Bulls' Andres Reyes, top, pushes Columbus Crew's Pedro Santos to the ground during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira, left, and New York Red Bulls' Andrew Gutman compete for position during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday... Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira, left, and New York Red Bulls' Andrew Gutman compete for position during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Crew's Jonathan Mensah, left, tries to head the ball away from New York Red Bulls' Fabio during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturda... Columbus Crew's Jonathan Mensah, left, tries to head the ball away from New York Red Bulls' Fabio during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 20... New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Nealis scored in the 87nd minute for his first MLS goal since 2019 and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

New York (12-11-7) is unbeaten in eight straight matches, with six wins. The Red Bulls have allowed just three goals over the eight-match run. Columbus (10-13-8) has lost just two of its last seven matches following a run of eight losses in nine games.

Patryk Klimala, who went wide on a penalty kick in the 55th, headed a pass back across the goal and Nealis poked it home for the winner. The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the seventh minute, with Cristian Casseres Jr. finding the back of the net off of a corner kick.

The Crew tied it in the 18th minute on Miguel Berry's fifth goal of the season.

