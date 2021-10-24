Alexa
Vantrease throws for 3 TDs, Buffalo piles up 11 sacks in win

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 07:36
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, Buffalo had a program-record 11 sacks, and the Bulls defeated Akron 45-10 on Saturday.

Touchdown runs by Vantrease and Dylan McDuffie gave the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American) a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Buffalo went on to lead 24-10 at halftime and controlled the second half, outscoring the Zips 21-0 after halftime.

Two of the Bulls' second-half scores were short TD passes by Vantrease, the third a 1-yard run by tight end Jake Molinich.

Vantrease finished 15-of-20 passing for 241 yards. McDuffie gained 111 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Kyler Laing was credited with 3 1/2 sacks for the Bulls and Daymond Williams had 2.

Jonzell Norrils carried 11 times for 151 yards, including a 74-yard TD run for the Zips (2-6, 1-3). DJ Irons was just 5 of 13 passing for 66 yards and carried 25 times for 60 yards.

Updated : 2021-10-24 09:05 GMT+08:00

