Rice beats UAB 30-24 in key Conference USA matchup

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 07:47
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Wiley Green threw three touchdown passes and Rice held off UAB 30-24 on Saturday in a key Conference USA matchup.

It was the fifth straight win for Rice (3-4, 2-1) over UAB (5-3, 3-1), which entered unbeaten in the conference and tied with UTSA and UTEP atop the West Division standings.

Matt Quinn’s 33-yard field goal for UAB capped the scoring with 3:23 remaining. The Blazers forced a three-and-out and then made it near midfield on the ensuing series. But an unsportsmanlike penalty was followed two plays later with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game.

Green threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to August Pitre III late in the second quarter and a 1-yarder to Jaeger Bull midway through the third that stretched the Owls' lead to 27-14. Green also hit Bull on a short scoring throw in the first quarter. Green was 17-of-22 passing for 205 yards. Pitre made six catches for 108 yards.

Dylan Hopkins threw for 318 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Blazers. DeWayne McBride ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Owls have won four of the five meetings in Birmingham.

___

Updated : 2021-10-24 09:05 GMT+08:00

