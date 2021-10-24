Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sanders starts Jackson St. rally in win over Bethune-Cookman

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 07:57
Sanders starts Jackson St. rally in win over Bethune-Cookman

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Bethune-Cookman 42-12 on Saturday.

Shannon Patrick threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Dylaan Lee late in the first quarter, and a field goal early in the second gave the Wildcats a 9-0 advantage.

Sanders and the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took control from there.

The freshman Sanders led a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard scoring pass to Malachi Wideman with 9:53 before halftime. Four-and-a-half minutes later, Sanders ran for a 17-yard score, and following a Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) turnover, Sanders threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Wideman for a 21-9 lead to close the half.

Isaiah Bolden's 94-yard kickoff return to start the second half sealed it for the Tigers.

Patrick threw for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 09:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2
Taiwan considers loosening COVID restrictions Nov. 2