Georgetown rallies with a pair of late TDs to edge Bucknell

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 06:38
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pierce Holley and Herman Moultrie each rushed for a touchdown in the final five minutes and Georgetown rallied to defeat Bucknell 29-21 on Saturday.

Holley, who passed for 251 yards and a touchdown, faked a handoff and took off up the middle to score the go-ahead touchdown, 22-21, from the 8-yard line with 5:13 left.

Moultrie added an insurance touchdown with a 33-yar d run, crashing up the middle before bouncing outside for the score with 2:55 to play.

The Hoyas (2-4, 1-2 Patriot League) ended two of Bucknell's last four possessions with interceptions, including Jovone Campbell's pick to end the Bison's final drive. Jonathan Honore also made an interception.

Freshman Ethan Grady went 12-for-20 passing for 162 yards in his first start for Bucknell (1-6, 0-3) with three touchdowns against two interceptions. Jared Cooper rushed for 97 yards on 19 carries. Dominic Lyles caught all three TD passes for the Bison and gained a career-high 110 yards with five catches.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-10-24 09:02 GMT+08:00

