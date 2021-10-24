Alexa
Tennessee Tech overwhelms Virginia Lynchburg 56-13

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 06:19
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Gist and Jordan Brown ran for two touchdowns each and Tennessee Tech gained 299 yards rushing in a 56-13 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Gist had 13 carries for 127 yards and Brown carried 15 times for 110. The Golden Eagles had a 404-156 advantage in total offense.

With the success of the running game, Tennessee Tech (3-5) attempted only nine passes — two were intercepted and two went for touchdowns.

For the Dragons (0-8), Kentavious Williams returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and Cinsere Clark caught a 13-yard TD pass from Chacai Campbell.

Campbell completed 13 of 24 passes for 133 yards and the touchdown. The Dragons were held to 23 yards rushing. __

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

