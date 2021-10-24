Alexa
Stout defense lifts South Carolina St over Delaware St 13-7

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 06:26
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gavyn Zimmerman kicked two field goals, Jacory Benson had a short touchdown run and the South Carolina State defense did the rest in a 13-7 victory over Delaware State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Zimmerman's 24-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter. He booted a 22-yarder midway through the second quarter for a 6-0 lead. Benson followed with a 3-yard TD run, giving the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-0) a 13-0 halftime lead. The score was set up when Corey Fields Jr. connected with Shaquan Davis for a 50-yard gain to the Hornets' 14-yard line.

The only scoring in the second half came when Delaware State's Charles Peeler took a punt and raced 55 yards for a TD with 8:19 left in the third quarter.

Fields completed 15 of 30 passes for 208 yards for South Carolina State. Davis finished with four catches for 114 yards.

Jared Lewis was 12-of-27 passing for 132 yards with one interception for Delaware State (3-4) in its MEAC opener. Sy'Veon Wilkerson rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries. The Hornets held SCSU to 27 yards rushing on 27 totes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-24 07:36 GMT+08:00

