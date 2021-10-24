Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 05:28
Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings.

Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year, behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick while unloading the remaining portion of his $1.5 million base salary.

The Broncos will use Weatherly as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 system. Star outside linebacker Von Miller sprained his ankle in their game on Thursday. The Broncos also placed inside linebacker Micah Kiser on injured reserve after he injured his groin on Thursday.

Weatherly was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2016. He played the 2020 season for Carolina. In 64 games, with 16 starts, Weatherly has six sacks, two forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hits.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-24 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8