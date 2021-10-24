Alexa
All Blacks score 16 tries to beat United States 104-14

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 05:56
The All Blacks perform a haka ahead the rugby international between the All Blacks and the USA Eagles at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Saturday, Oct.
New Zealand's captain Sam Whitelock, left, leads the haka ahead of the rugby international between the All Blacks and the USA Eagles at FedEx Field in
New Zealand's Luke Jacobson, left, runs past United States' Will Hooley to score his team's first try during the rugby international between the All B
New Zealand's Tupou Vaa'i competes for the ball with United States' Paul Mullen, second left, during the rugby international between the All Blacks an
New Zealand's Sam Whitelock, centre, is tackled by United States' Nate Augspurger during the rugby international between the All Blacks and the USA Ea
New Zealand's Beauden Barrett, right, runs in to score a try during the rugby international between the All Blacks and the USA Eagles at FedEx Field i
New Zealand's Angus Ta'avao, left, celebrates after scoring a try during the rugby international between the All Blacks and the USA Eagles at FedEx Fi
New Zealand's Dalton Papalii passes the ball as United States' Ben Bonasso, left, chases during the rugby international between the All Blacks and the

WASHINGTON (AP) — The All Blacks dealt a blow to United States rugby at the moment of its greatest ambition, posting a record 104-14 win against an under-strength Eagles team on Saturday.

After two matches in which their attack struggled against the stifling defense of South Africa, the All Blacks were able to thrive again, scoring their first try after 28 seconds in front of more than 40,000 fans at FedExField.

United States Rugby has just announced an ambitious goal to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027. While Saturday’s result isn’t material to that bid, it won’t help to encourage support for rugby in the country at a time when the sport needs it most.

A rare bright point for the Eagles was when scrumhalf Nate Augspurger became the first man to score a try for the U.S. against New Zealand. The try came just before halftime when the Eagles already were trailing 59-0.

