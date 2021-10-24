Alexa
Indiana State uses 4 4th-quarter picks in rallying to win

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 05:33
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Peterson Kerlegrand and Anthony Thompson rushed for two touchdowns each and Indiana State used four final-quarter interceptions to overcome Youngstown State 28-17 on Saturday.

Thompson's 12-yard run to start the fourth quarter cut a Penguins' lead to 20-17 and five minutes later, Kerlegrand glanced off a tackler before sprinting 53 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Kerlegrand rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries with Thompson adding 63 yards for Indiana State (4-4, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

JJ Henderson led an Indiana State defense with two of the Sycamores' fourth-quarter interceptions. Indiana State has nine picks this season and their four on Saturday was one short of the program record set in 1980 against Eastern Illinois.

Joe Craycraft was just 13-of-31 passing for 172 yards and a score but also the four picks for the Penguins (2-4, 1-3). Starting quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw was injured in the first quarter and did not return.

Updated : 2021-10-24 07:34 GMT+08:00

