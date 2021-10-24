Alexa
Duffey leads Hampton over North Carolina A&T 30-9

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 05:12
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jett Duffey threw two touchdown passes to lead Hampton to a 30-9 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Duffey was 17-of-28 passing for 285 yards. He tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bonds that capped Hampton's (3-4, 1-2 Big South Conference) first series. Duffey's 72-yard TD pass to Romon Copeland stretched the Pirates' lead to 20-9 late in the third quarter. Copeland had 112 yards on just three receptions.

Elijah Burris's 31-yard touchdown run gave the Pirates a 27-9 lead early in the fourth quarter. Burris finished with 16 carries for 86 yards.

Jalen Fowler threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Warren for North Carolina A&T (3-4, 2-2). Fowler completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards. Warren made five catches for 103 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 07:34 GMT+08:00

