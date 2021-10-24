DeMorat rallies Fordham past winless Lehigh 35-28

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for one touchdown and ran for two in the fourth quarter to rally Fordham to a 35-28 win over Lehigh on Saturday.

Lehigh scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to take a 28-14 lead before the Rams (5-3, 3-0 Patriot League) took control with three-straight touchdown drives, securing their first five-game winning streak since 2015.

DeMorat capped a quick six-play, 75-yard drive with an 11-yard run. Lehigh then marched to the Fordham five before fumbling the ball away. The Rams responded with a 13-play drive, tying the game with DeMorat's 11-yard pass to Jack Lynch.

After forcing a three-and-out, Fordham grabbed the lead on DeMorat's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:45 to play. Lehigh turned the ball over on its last possession.

DeMorat was 24 of 40 for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Fotis Kokosioulis had 10 catches for 157 yards, Garrett Cody had three for 111 and Dequece Carter made five for 97.

Dante Perri was 27 of 37 for 317 yards passing for Lehigh (0-7, 0-2). Eric Johnson had nine catches for 121 yards and Roemello Miner eight for 102. Zaythan Hill carried 27 times for 159 yards and three scores.

