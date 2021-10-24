Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perry's 5TDs lead Brown past Cornell 49-45

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 05:22
Perry's 5TDs lead Brown past Cornell 49-45

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — EJ Perry threw four touchdowns and his 30-yard scoring pass to a leaping Graham Walker with 29 seconds left sent Brown to a 49-45 win over Cornell on Saturday.

Brown (2-4, 1-2 Ivy League) ended a three-game losing streak against Cornell (1-5, 0-3) and has won two of its last three games following a three-game skid to start the season.

The Bears scored three touchdowns in the final 7-1/2 minutes with Perry throwing a 19-yard pass to Hayes Sutton to end a 16-play, 80-yard drive for a 35-30 Brown lead.

Cornell took a 38-35 lead when Jameson Wang threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Curtis Raymond III with 4:17 left. The Bears responded with Jordan DeLucia's 56-yard touchdown run with 2:17 to go.

The Big Red took their last lead when Richie Kenney threw a 25-yard score to Thomas Glover with 1:59 left.

Perry overcame three interceptions to finish with 280 yards passing and 80 yards rushing with a score on the ground. Sutton caught three touchdown passes for Brown.

Wang threw for 121 yards and two scores and rushed for 101 and scored once.

The two teams combined for 1,081 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 07:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8
Taiwan’s TSMC will hand over data to US government by Nov. 8