Packers place rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 05:00
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, left, is congratulated by center Josh Myers, middle, and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after scoring ag...

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers (5-1) announced the move Saturday. They also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against Washington (2-4).

Because he has been placed on injured reserve, Myers must miss at least the next three games.

Myers, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, started each of the Packers’ first four games before missing a 25-22 victory at Cincinnati on Oct. 10 with a finger injury.

He returned to action Sunday at Chicago but played just four snaps before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the game.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-24 07:32 GMT+08:00

