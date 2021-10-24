Packers place rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, left, is congratulated by center Josh Myers, middle, and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after scoring ag... Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, left, is congratulated by center Josh Myers, middle, and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers (5-1) announced the move Saturday. They also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against Washington (2-4).

Because he has been placed on injured reserve, Myers must miss at least the next three games.

Myers, a rookie second-round pick from Ohio State, started each of the Packers’ first four games before missing a 25-22 victory at Cincinnati on Oct. 10 with a finger injury.

He returned to action Sunday at Chicago but played just four snaps before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL