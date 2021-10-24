Alexa
Pappas rallies Morehead State to 27-24 win over Marist

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 04:46
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, rallying the Eagles past Marist 27-24 on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-2, 4-0) won their fourth straight game and remained unbeaten atop the Pioneer Football League with Davidson. They are off to their first 4-0 start in league play since 2002.

Pappas, who was 32-of-52 passing, threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, an 18-yarder to Matt DeBlaiso and a 25-yarder to Matt Guilfoil, the latter giving the Eagles a 27-24 lead with just over a minute remaining. The winning drive included a first-down conversion on fourth-and-11 on a Pappas pass.

B.J. Byrd led the Eagles with 113 yards receiving on 11 catches, including a touchdown.

Austin Day threw for 202 yards including a touchdown and an interception for the Red Foxes (3-3, 3-1), who had a three-game win streak snapped.

Morehead State more than doubled Marist's first-half yards on offense but led only 13-10 at the break.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 06:03 GMT+08:00

