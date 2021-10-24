Cheek sparks Elon to 24-10 victory over New Hampshire

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw two touchdown passes — including a 58-yarder to Bryson Daughtry on Elon's second play from scrimmage — and ran for a score as the Phoenix turned backed New Hampshire 24-10 in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

Cheek completed 27 of 31 passes for 328 yards with one interception for Elon (4-3, 3-1) and his TD strike to Daughtry staked the Phoenix to a 7-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game. New Hampshire (3-4, 2-2) rallied to take a 10-7 lead, scoring on Bret Edwards' 5-yard TD toss to Griffin Helm with 6:16 left in the first quarter and Sean Lehane's 36-yard field goal 51 seconds into the second, but the Wildcats wouldn't score again. Cheek's 3-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive with 1:23 left before halftime, giving the Phoenix the lead for good.

Elon pulled away with Cheek's 18-yard TD throw to Chandler Brayboy and Skyler Davis' 45-yard field goal in the third quarter. Jackson Parham finished with six receptions for 122 yards. The Phoenix were held to 54 yards rushing on 30 carries.

Edwards completed 16 of 30 passes for 127 yards with one interception for New Hampshire, which was held to 214 yards of offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25