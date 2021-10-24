Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Long Island University gets first win of season, tops CCSU

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 03:05
Long Island University gets first win of season, tops CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Camden Orth passed for two touchdowns, Paul Inzerillo made three field goals and Long Island University beat Central Connecticut 30-13 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

CCSU pulled within 23-13 with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, but LIU answered with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped by Kevin Wilson's 23-yard run. The drive took six-plus minutes off the clock.

Orth was 14 of 26 for 146 yards for Long Island (1-5, 1-2 Northeast Conference). Wilson finished with 32 yards on four carries.

Long Island turned it over on its first two drives, but took a 10-6 lead in the second quarter on Orth's 8-yard connection with Derick Eugene.

Inzerillo's long of 47 yards gave LIU a 16-6 lead, and Orth’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Owen Glascoe made it 23-6 late in the third.

Shon Mitchell was 20 of 38 for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Central Connecticut (1-6, 1-2). Tyshaun James caught six passes for 113 yards and a score.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-24 04:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials
WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials