Winther shoots 8-under 62, reclaims lead at Mallorca Open

By Associated Press
2021/10/24 01:34
SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62 on Saturday.

The Dane is two shots clear of Spain's Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64.

Winther, seeking his first European Tour win, repeated the 62 from his first round after shooting 1-over par on Friday. He was bogey-free and had eight birdies, including the last three holes.

“Today was completely different, I have to admit,” Winther said. “I was a little more controlled tee to green, compared to yesterday, which was literally left, left and more left. It was lovely today.”

Spaniard Álvaro Quirós (65) and Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg (64) are three shots off the lead entering the final round.

Second-round leader Bryce Easton of South Africa shot even-par and is five shots behind Winther.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

