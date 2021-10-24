Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Over 2,000 migrants march out of southern city in Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/24 01:48
A caravan of migrants, most from central America, head north as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration activists say...
A caravan of migrants, most from central America, head north as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration activists say...
A caravan of migrants, most from Central America, break through a Mexican police barricade in Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration ...
Mexican National Guard officers walk in a formation as they prepare to form a barricade to prevent a caravan of migrants, most from Central America, f...

A caravan of migrants, most from central America, head north as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration activists say...

A caravan of migrants, most from central America, head north as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration activists say...

A caravan of migrants, most from Central America, break through a Mexican police barricade in Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration ...

Mexican National Guard officers walk in a formation as they prepare to form a barricade to prevent a caravan of migrants, most from Central America, f...

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, began walking out of a city in southern Mexico on Saturday where they have essentially been trapped.

The migrants walked along a highway leading west and north toward the U.S. border, and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them.

There were minor scuffles, but the migrants continued on their way. Police, immigration agents and National Guard have broken up smaller attempts at similar breakouts earlier this year.

Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but have grown tired of delays in the process.

Unlike previous marches, the one that started Saturday from Tapachula did not include as many Haitian migrants, thousands of whom reached the U.S. border around Del Rio, Texas in September.

In August, National Guard troops in riot gear blocked several hundred Haitians, Cubans and Central Americans who set out walking on a highway from Tapachula.

Mexico requires migrants applying for humanitarian visas or asylum to remain in the border state of Chiapas, next to Guatemala, for their cases to be processed.

In January, a larger caravan of migrants tried to leave Honduras but was blocked from crossing Guatemala.

The marches are reminiscent, but nowhere near as large, as the migrant caravans that crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019.

Updated : 2021-10-24 02:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
Anti-CCP duet 'Fragile’ featuring Taiwan-based singer breaks 12 million views
WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials
WHO includes Taiwan's Medigen vaccine in Phase III trials