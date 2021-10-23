Alexa
Pakistan: Deadly clashes as banned Islamist party continues protest

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/23 15:17
Thousands of supporters of a banned Islamist party clashed with riot police as they marched towards Islamabad

The hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) said on Saturday that "at least seven" of its supporters had died in clashes with authorities in the eastern city of Lahore.

Spokesperson Saddam Bukhari also said hundreds more had been injured due to the brutal use of force by police.

Thousands of TLP supportes have blocked roads and fired projectiles on the second straight day of clashes with police.

Why is the TLP protesting?

TLP supporters had gathered on Friday to march to the capital Islamabad. They are demanding the release of their detained leader Saad Rizvi and the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Rizvi was arrested last year during demonstrations against the publication in France of caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

The Pakistani government and TLP have formed committees to hold talks to end the demonstrations.

"If the government was serious, we are ready for talks," Saddam Bukhari said.

DW reporter Shamil Shams, however, says there is a risk of "more bloodshed" as the Islamist party is unlikely to "budge from their demands until there is a military intervention."

He said that the civilian governments "do not hold much power over Islamist parties."

More to come...

mvb/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)

Updated : 2021-10-23 23:59 GMT+08:00

