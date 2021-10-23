Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/10/23 22:18
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame in Ancient Olympia, t...
Migrants who were aboard a precarious rubber boat grab a centifloat as they are rescued by a team from the Sea Watch-3, about 35 miles offshore from L...
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man steps on a bus near the concrete barrier built by Israel to secure Rachel's Tomb, Judaism's third holiest shrine, during ...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer arrive with flowers at the scene where a member of Parliament...
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a penalty during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 in D...
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct....
Cars are submerged in floodwaters at a resort hotel as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakh...
A member of staff holds 'The Auction', the only known painting of an auction room by the British artist L.S. Lowry, at Sotheby's, in London, Tuesday, ...
Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and wife Daniella Pick pose on the red carpet for the Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at the 16th edition of the...
Pope Francis talks with a 10-year-old boy Paolo Junior, family name not available, after he unexpectedly walked up to him at the beginning of a weekly...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketba...
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Marine Archaeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority, holds a meter-long (yard-long) sword, that experts say dat...
Zendaya poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Federal agents stand in front of a home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Washington. An agency spokesperson says FBI agen...
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs during the gala exhibition at the Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the...
In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, without keeping socia...

OCT. 16 - 22, 2021

The Olympic flame is lit to begin its journey to the Winter Games in Beijing. A crew conducts a dramatic rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. A diver discovers a shell-encrusted sword that dates back to the Crusades. And Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, without social distancing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

