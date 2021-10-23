Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/23 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 13 6 4 43 33 17
Reign FC 12 8 3 39 34 24
Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26
Chicago 10 8 5 35 27 28
Gotham FC 8 5 9 33 27 19
Houston 9 9 5 32 31 30
North Carolina 9 9 5 32 28 23
Orlando 7 9 7 28 27 31
Louisville 5 12 5 20 19 38
Kansas City 3 13 7 16 15 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 16

Louisville 3, Orlando 1

Chicago 2, Kansas City 1

Washington 2, Reign FC 0

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 0

Portland 1, Houston 0

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-23 23:58 GMT+08:00

