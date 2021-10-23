Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/23 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1
Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Evansville 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 11
Pensacola 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 6
Quad City 3 1 1 0 1 3 11 9
Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 0
Birmingham 3 0 1 2 0 2 8 13
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6
Macon 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2

Quad City 6, Evansville 1

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 6, Macon 0

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

