All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|21
|4
|6
|69
|62
|38
|Nashville
|11
|3
|16
|49
|47
|27
|Philadelphia
|12
|8
|10
|46
|42
|32
|Orlando City
|12
|8
|10
|46
|43
|42
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|10
|43
|40
|34
|CF Montréal
|11
|10
|9
|42
|43
|40
|D.C. United
|12
|13
|5
|41
|51
|44
|New York City FC
|11
|11
|8
|41
|45
|34
|New York
|11
|11
|7
|40
|35
|30
|Columbus
|10
|12
|8
|38
|37
|40
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|15
|5
|35
|28
|47
|Chicago
|8
|16
|7
|31
|35
|51
|Toronto FC
|6
|17
|7
|25
|34
|59
|Cincinnati
|4
|18
|8
|20
|32
|59
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|17
|6
|7
|58
|50
|26
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|7
|7
|52
|52
|33
|Colorado
|14
|6
|10
|52
|43
|32
|Portland
|14
|12
|4
|46
|48
|49
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|6
|45
|44
|46
|Minnesota United
|12
|10
|8
|44
|35
|37
|Vancouver
|11
|9
|10
|43
|40
|41
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|11
|6
|42
|48
|45
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|12
|7
|40
|46
|44
|San Jose
|9
|12
|9
|36
|40
|47
|Houston
|6
|13
|12
|30
|35
|49
|FC Dallas
|6
|14
|10
|28
|41
|50
|Austin FC
|7
|19
|4
|25
|29
|49
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 1
Columbus 4, Miami 0
Chicago 2, New England 2, tie
Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0
Nashville 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1
LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1
New York 1, New York City FC 0
Vancouver 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3
CF Montréal 1, Orlando City 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
New England 3, D.C. United 2
Miami 3, Toronto FC 0
Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 1, Nashville 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Houston 0
Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie
Vancouver 3, Portland 2
San Jose 4, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.