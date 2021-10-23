All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|5
|Hartford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|8
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Hershey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|WB/Scranton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|6
|Providence
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|Bridgeport
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Laval
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|14
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Rochester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Manitoba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Rockford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Stockton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|5
|Henderson
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|10
|Abbotsford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|13
|Bakersfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Colorado
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11
|16
|San Diego
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 5, Hershey 3
Cleveland 4, Belleville 0
Utica 2, Providence 1
Rochester 5, Syracuse 3
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2
Iowa 6, Rockford 3
Manitoba 1, Grand Rapids 0
San Jose 5, Colorado 4
Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 6, San Diego 2
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled