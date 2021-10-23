Indonesia’s investment minister meets Foxconn, Gogoro executives in Taiwan

Indonesia is interested in Foxconn's EVs, such as the Foxtron Model C. Indonesia is interested in Foxconn's EVs, such as the Foxtron Model C. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia traveled to Taiwan where he discussed electric vehicles (EVs) with Foxconn Technology Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) and with Gogoro founder Horace Luke (陸學森), reports said Saturday (Oct. 23).

The short three-way meeting in Taipei City on Friday (Oct. 22) afternoon amounted to a preliminary discussion about investing in EVs and batteries in the Southeast Asian country, CNA reported.

Encouraging investment in battery production was reportedly one of the key elements of Indonesia’s promotion of a green economy. The country, which is one of the targets for Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, was highly interested in attracting investment from Foxconn, as the world’s top manufacturer of Apple iPhones and iPads was now turning its attention to EVs.

Bahlil also brought a message from President Joko Widodo for Foxconn and received a present in the shape of the company’s Model C EV, expressing the hope that he could take the full-scale car with him to Indonesia, the report said.

