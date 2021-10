OITA, Japan (AP) — Australia has beaten Japan 32-23 in a rugby test at the Oita Dome.

Australia 32 (Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Taniela Tupou, Robert Leota, Connal McInerney tries; Quade Cooper 2 conversions, penalty), Japan 23 (Lomano Lemeki, Ryoto Nakamura tries; Rikiya Matsuda conversion, 2 penalties, Yu Tamura conversion, penalty). HT: 17-13