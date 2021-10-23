Recall election for Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator concludes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The vote to remove Taiwan State Building Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) that got underway Saturday morning (Oct. 23) has now concluded and the results are expected at 6 p.m.

Chen, who represents Taichung City’s second district is facing a recall, which was initiated by the Kuomintang (KMT). For the past few days, Chen has been trekking around the city shoring up support to save his position.

Locals began lining up early Saturday morning to cast their ballots and the entire process went smoothly. Voting concluded at 4 pm, and the final results will be reported to the Central Election Commission by the Taichung City Election Commission at 6 p.m., CNA reported.

The recall election seeking Chen’s removal was originally slated for Aug. 28 but was postponed to Saturday due to COVID concerns. If 25% of the 291,122 eligible voters in his district support proceeding with the recall, he will lose his seat in the Legislative Yuan.

For a livestream of the election results, please click here.