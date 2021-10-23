Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Recall election for Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator concludes

Results of vote to remove Chen Po-wei from Legislative Yuan expected by 6 p.m.

  205
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/23 16:34
Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The vote to remove Taiwan State Building Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) that got underway Saturday morning (Oct. 23) has now concluded and the results are expected at 6 p.m.

Chen, who represents Taichung City’s second district is facing a recall, which was initiated by the Kuomintang (KMT). For the past few days, Chen has been trekking around the city shoring up support to save his position.

Locals began lining up early Saturday morning to cast their ballots and the entire process went smoothly. Voting concluded at 4 pm, and the final results will be reported to the Central Election Commission by the Taichung City Election Commission at 6 p.m., CNA reported.

The recall election seeking Chen’s removal was originally slated for Aug. 28 but was postponed to Saturday due to COVID concerns. If 25% of the 291,122 eligible voters in his district support proceeding with the recall, he will lose his seat in the Legislative Yuan.

For a livestream of the election results, please click here.
recall election
Taiwan Statebuilding Party
Chen Po-wei

RELATED ARTICLES

Letter to Editor: Taiwan's recall vote against Chen Po-wei should cause concern
Letter to Editor: Taiwan's recall vote against Chen Po-wei should cause concern
2021/10/22 12:19
TSP legislator rounds up support to counter recall campaign
TSP legislator rounds up support to counter recall campaign
2021/10/17 15:10
Japanese city councilor denounces Taiwan opposition party's recall campaign
Japanese city councilor denounces Taiwan opposition party's recall campaign
2021/10/12 13:28
Petition to recall Legislator Freddy Lim passes first phase
Petition to recall Legislator Freddy Lim passes first phase
2021/08/11 10:30
Taiwan postpones recall vote for legislator because of COVID
Taiwan postpones recall vote for legislator because of COVID
2021/07/16 20:28