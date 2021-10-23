Alexa
Taiwan signs 7 MOUs with Slovakia

Taiwan invites deputy economic affairs minister to visit in December

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/23 15:27
A delegation led by the NDC is visiting Slovakia. (CNA, NDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) after a delegation headed by National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) arrived in the Central European country, reports said Saturday (Oct. 23).

The MOUs are intended to promote cooperation on issues such as tourism, electric vehicles, space development, the digitalization of small- and medium-enterprises and smart cities, CNA reported. A total of 60 companies from both countries went on to discuss concrete projects either in person or by video conference, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Kung also invited Slovakia Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Karol Galek to visit Taiwan in December. The trip's aim would be to participate in the first round of bilateral trade talks at deputy-minister level.

Slovakia is reportedly interested in the role played by science parks in Taiwan’s economic development. Officials want to know more about how the interaction of academics, researchers, and businesses in the science and technology zones succeeded in boosting innovation.

In addition to the NDC delegation, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will also visit Slovakia, with a keynote speech scheduled for a think tank conference on Oct. 26.
Slovakia
Taiwan-Slovakia relations
National Development Council
NDC
Kung Ming-hsin
economic cooperation

