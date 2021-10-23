Taiwan reports no new local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported no new local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Oct. 23), with no deaths, but seven imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Recent days marked an absence of new local cases, with the exception of Friday (Oct. 22), when two local infections were confirmed in Keelung City, including an Indonesian caregiver.

The imported cases were five men and two women ranging in age from 10 to 69. Two of them arrived from Malaysia, and one each from the United States, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mongolia and Cyprus. Their arrival dates fell between Oct. 10 and Oct. 21, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,364 coronavirus patients included 14,587 domestic cases and 1,723 imported ones, with the total death tally remaining at 846. Of the fatalities, 834 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 319. Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 110 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.