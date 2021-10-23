Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

National Taiwan University president to leave office after one term

Kuan Chung-ming allegedly had conflict of interest and unreported income before taking office

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/23 13:22
NTU President Kuan Chung-ming says he will not seek a second term in 2023. 

NTU President Kuan Chung-ming says he will not seek a second term in 2023.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) announced Saturday (Oct. 23) he would not run for a second term due to his age.

The former Kuomintang (KMT) government minister was elected to the high-profile post in 2018. However, it wasn't until early 2019 before he was able to assume the post due to allegations of a conflict of interest.

While there are still 14 months left to his first term, he said that by the end he would be 66, so it was time for a change of the guard. His announcement means the prestigious school can now prepare a selection procedure for his successor, CNA reported.

In 2018, Kuan faced numerous allegations, including potential conflicts of interest due to ties to a businessman involved in the selection process. He was also accused of having profited financially from unreported work, including teaching and writing tasks in Taiwan and China.

The economist served as minister without portfolio and as minister of the National Development Council (NDC) in KMT administrations.

According to regulations, a university has to form a committee to select its new president 10 months before the incumbent leaves office. Kuan’s term ends in January 2023.

National Taiwan University
NTU
Kuan Chung-ming
NTU president
university president
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

Letter to Editor: Taiwan's recall vote against Chen Po-wei should cause concern
Letter to Editor: Taiwan's recall vote against Chen Po-wei should cause concern
2021/10/22 12:19
Taiwan’s KMT speeds up preparation for US office
Taiwan’s KMT speeds up preparation for US office
2021/10/20 10:28
Transitional Justice Commission report reveals martial law-era spy network details
Transitional Justice Commission report reveals martial law-era spy network details
2021/10/18 15:28
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
2021/10/17 14:19
Taiwan's Mandarin education program bears fruit at US universities
Taiwan's Mandarin education program bears fruit at US universities
2021/10/15 10:39

Updated : 2021-10-23 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen crushes Chinese rival at Denmark Open
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan
US needs to take more concrete steps to defend Taiwan