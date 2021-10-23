Durant has triple-double, Nets rally to beat 76ers 114-109

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Oct. 22, ... Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get past Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, center, and Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA baske... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get past Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, center, and Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center, and Joel Embiid during the first half of ... Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, center, and Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets closed with a 16-1 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Friday night as each team played without a much-discussed star guard.

The Nets were missing Kyrie Irving, who isn’t with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Ben Simmons sat out the home opener for personal reasons and the Sixers do not know when the three-time All-Star will return.

They could have used Simmons’ defense to shut down the Nets late.

The 76ers tossed up airballs on consecutive possessions early in Brooklyn’s run. The Nets had never led or tied until LaMarcus Aldridge’s dunk with 48 seconds left made it 108-108. He sank the free throw for the one-point lead.

Durant made two free throws to seal Brooklyn’s comeback from 14 points down.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 19 points on a sore right knee suffered against New Orleans in the opener. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 23 points for the 76ers.

Simmons has not played since his offseason trade demand. He met with the Sixers before the morning shootaround. Coach Doc Rivers said it was a “productive day” and hoped it was a start toward bringing Simmons back into the fold.

KNICKS 121, MAGIC 96

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Julius Randle had 21 points and 10 rebounds and New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, beating Orlando.

Evan Fournier added 18 points for the Knicks. They opened with a double-overtime victory over Boston at home Wednesday night.

New York had it easier in Orlando’s home opener. The Knicks made a franchise-record 24 3-pointers against the rebuilding Magic (0-2), who fell behind by 31 points in the second quarter and were hardly competitive. New York’s biggest lead was 34 points.

Rookie Franz Wagner led the Magic with 16 points.

RAPTORS 115, CELTICS 83

BOSTON (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and Toronto spoiled Boston's home opener.

Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 11 points and nine assists for Toronto, which lost its opener to Washington.

In new Boston coach Ime Udoka’s home debut, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Al Horford returned for a second stint with the Celtics to add 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-high 46 points in a season-opening, double-overtime loss to New York on Wednesday night, had nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

WIZARDS 135, PACERS 134, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and Washington overcame Bradley Beal's absence to beat Indiana.

With Beal out because of hip problems, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie it with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Kyle Kuzma had 26 points for Washington.

Myles Turner scored a career-high 40 points for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis added 28 apiece.

NUGGETS 102, SPURS 96

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds and overcame six turnovers to lead Denver past San Antonio.

Jokic followed up his 27-point, 13-rebound effort in Phoenix on Wednesday with another strong game. He added seven assists and three steals for Denver.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points, two shy of his career high, and Derrick White had 16 points.

HORNETS 123, CAVALIERS 112

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and Charlotte took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter.

The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times. Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointes in the decisive run as Charlotte won its second straight to open the season.

Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets. Collin Sexton scored 33 points for Cleveland.

ROCKETS 124, THUNDER 91

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Houston beat Oklahoma City in the Rockets’ home opener.

Oklahoma City had few answers for Wood, who went 13 for 19 from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. Fourth in Most Improved Player voting last season, he also blocked four shots and had a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points and nine assists, and Eric Gordon scored 22 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala led Oklahoma City with 13 points apiece.

BULLS 128, PELICANS 112

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and Chicago beat New Orleans in its home opener.

Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Brandon Ingram scored 26 for New Orleans.