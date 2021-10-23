Alexa
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

Temblor's epicenter located 8.9 km northeast of Hualien County Hall

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/23 11:44
Central Weather Bureau image.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Taiwan on Saturday (Oct. 23) at 11:16 a.m.

The epicenter of the temblor was located 8.9 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 29.5 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and Taroko National Park, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Yilan County, Nantou County, and Taichung City reported an intensity of 3, while Hsinchu, Yunlin, and Chiayi Counties experienced an intensity of 2. Meanwhile, Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Changhua County, and Tainan City all reported an intensity of 1.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.
Updated : 2021-10-23 11:58 GMT+08:00

