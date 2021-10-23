Torino and Sampdoria post wins in Serie A

Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Spezia, at the Luigi Ferraris stad... Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Spezia, at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

Torino's Antonio Sanabria reacts scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadiu... Torino's Antonio Sanabria reacts scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Torino's Antonio Sanabria scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy... Torino's Antonio Sanabria scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Torino supporters cheer during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Fabio F... Torino supporters cheer during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Torino's Josip Brekalo, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic ... Torino's Josip Brekalo, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Genoa, at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Torino held off a late comeback from Genoa to see out a 3-2 victory in Serie A on Friday for its first win in more than a month.

Antonio Sanabria and Tommaso Pobega gave Torino a 2-0 advantage at the break before Mattia Destro pulled one back for Genoa.

Josip Brekalo then restored Torino’s two-goal advantage but Felipe Caicedo quickly responded for Genoa to set up a tense final 10 minutes.

Torino moved up to 10th while Genoa remained in the drop zone, leaving coach Davide Ballardini’s job at risk.

Also, Antonio Candreva scored one goal and contributed to another with a free kick that resulted in an own goal as Sampdoria beat Spezia 2-1 to move up to 13th.

