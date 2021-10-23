Alexa
Snap, Intel fall; American Express, Mattel rise

By Associated Press
2021/10/23 04:25
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Intel Corp., down $6.54 to $49.46.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

Mattel Inc., up 12 cents to $20.45.

The maker of Hot Wheels, Barbie and other toys beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

American Express Co., up $9.61 to $187.08.

The credit card issuer and global payments company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on rising consumer spending.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up $2.69 to $23.85.

The mining company's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Simply Good Foods Co., up $2.96 to $37.27.

The maker of Atkins' shakes and frozen meals reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $12.82 to $95.80.

The company trimmed its third-quarter revenue forecast on weak demand.

V.F. Corp., down $3.33 to $70.74.

The owner of Vans, North Face and other brands reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

Snap Inc., down $19.97 to $55.14.

Snapchat’s corporate parent disclosed Thursday that its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple’s iPhones.

Updated : 2021-10-23 07:07 GMT+08:00

