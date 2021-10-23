Alexa
Serendipity? 3 sisters have same birthday in different years

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/23 03:44
OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Three sisters in Florida share the same birthday, but they're not twins or triplets.

Instead, the Lammert sisters — Sophia, Giuliana and Mia — were each born on Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. All three were delivered naturally.

Explaining the coincidence of their shared birthdays, their mother chalks it up to serendipity.

“Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above,” Kristin Lammert told Orlando television station WKMG.

When Kristin Lammert found out that Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she started thinking about the odds of the baby coming a little early.

“I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters,” Kristin Lammert said.

Kristin Lammert and her husband, Nick, haven't ruled out having more children. But whether they get a fourth Aug. 25 birthday child is up to fate, with maybe a little nudge from Kristin.

“She’s really good at planning,” Nick Lammert said.

Updated : 2021-10-23 05:39 GMT+08:00

