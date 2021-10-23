Alexa
Hamilton-Verstappen's Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas

By JIM VERTUNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/23 02:44
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, covers his ears before a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circui...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, walks in front of his garage before a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit ...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, climbs into his car for a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of th...
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, pulls in to the pits during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Ame...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, climbs out of his car following a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of t...
The crew for Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, push his car back to the garage during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at ...
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, waits in his car during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas,...
Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, climbs into his car during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americ...
Haas driver Mick Schumacher, of Germany, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit o...
A Mercedes crew member rides the course before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in A...
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, third from left, of France, walks the course with his crew before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Cir...
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, third from right, of France, walks the course with his crew before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circui...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were both quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Friday's first practice for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.

Bottas was fastest in the first session as Hamilton and Verstappen went 2-3. The Mercedes power surge on a track where its cars have dominated shows the work Verstappen must do Sunday to hold his slim championship lead. Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races to go.

The Texas race is the first of a two-part swing in North America as the series heads next week to Mexico City. Both races were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Mercedes has dominated the Austin track, winning five times since it opened in 2012. Hamilton has won four of those races and teammate Bottas won in 2019.

Verstappen is chasing his first championship. Hamilton has seven. An eighth would push Hamilton ahead of Michael Schumacher for the most in series history.

