Hamilton-Verstappen's Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, third from right, of France, walks the course with his crew before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circui... Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, third from right, of France, walks the course with his crew before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, third from left, of France, walks the course with his crew before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Cir... AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, third from left, of France, walks the course with his crew before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

A Mercedes crew member rides the course before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in A... A Mercedes crew member rides the course before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Haas driver Mick Schumacher, of Germany, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit o... Haas driver Mick Schumacher, of Germany, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, climbs into his car during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americ... Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, climbs into his car during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, waits in his car during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas,... Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, waits in his car during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The crew for Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, push his car back to the garage during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at ... The crew for Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, push his car back to the garage during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, climbs out of his car following a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of t... Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, climbs out of his car following a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, pulls in to the pits during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Ame... Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, pulls in to the pits during a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, climbs into his car for a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of th... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, climbs into his car for a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, walks in front of his garage before a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit ... Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, of Finland, walks in front of his garage before a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circui... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, covers his ears before a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, covers his ears before a practice session for the F1 US Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were both quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Friday's first practice for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.

Bottas was fastest in the first session as Hamilton and Verstappen went 2-3. The Mercedes power surge on a track where its cars have dominated shows the work Verstappen must do Sunday to hold his slim championship lead. Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races to go.

The Texas race is the first of a two-part swing in North America as the series heads next week to Mexico City. Both races were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Mercedes has dominated the Austin track, winning five times since it opened in 2012. Hamilton has won four of those races and teammate Bottas won in 2019.

Verstappen is chasing his first championship. Hamilton has seven. An eighth would push Hamilton ahead of Michael Schumacher for the most in series history.

