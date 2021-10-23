Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 25

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY, Oct. 26

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for August, 9 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for September, 10 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Oct. 28

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Oct. 29

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September, 8:30 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.