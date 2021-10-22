Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia flies home bodies of 4 tourists who died in Albania

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 23:17
Russia flies home bodies of 4 tourists who died in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The bodies of four Russian tourists who were found dead at a beach resort in western Albania last week have been flown home, the Russian Embassy in Tirana said on Friday.

Albanian police said the four — a married couple, their daughter and son-in-law — were found dead in a hotel sauna in the village of Qerret, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital Tirana, on Oct. 15. They said initial indications were that they died of asphyxiation, but the circumstances were unclear and no formal coroner's report has been made public.

The Russian embassy said other tests would be carried out on the remains “to discover the cause of their death.”

It added that it expected the Albanian authorities’ results soon and hoped their further cooperation would "clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.”

The Russian tourists, aged 31 to 60, were part of a group that had been staying for a week at the five-star resort.

Tourism is now a major industry in Albania, a tiny Western Balkan country with 300 miles of coastline.

Updated : 2021-10-23 01:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce
Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce