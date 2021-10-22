Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist 'provocation'

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 23:38
Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist 'provocation'

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s Serb police on Friday held an “anti-terrorist” drill just outside the capital Sarajevo in a move seen by many as another provocation by the Serb separatist leadership.

The exercise was held in the ski resort at Mt. Jahorina, the general area from where the Bosnian Serb military relentlessly shelled and sniped Sarajevo throughout Bosnia’s 1991-95 war. Thousands of Sarajevo citizens were killed or injured during the attacks.

The drill Involved armored vehicles, helicopters, and special police force personnel in camouflage uniforms and armed with assault rifles.

The European Union Force, deployed in Bosnia to maintain peace in the ethnically divided nation, dispatched an aircraft to monitor the exercise.

Bosnian Serb interior minister, Dragan Lukac, said the EURFOR flyover “was unnecessary" and prevented a second helicopter from taking off “to avoid a collision."

Bosniak and Bosnian Croat leaders denounced the Serb drills “a clear provocation,” while Bosnian Serb officials said it was planned a long time ago and has nothing to do with Bosnia’s deep political crisis.

Bosnia’s civil war that pitted Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, Serbs and Croats against each other, ended with a U.S.-sponsored peace agreement in 1995 that created two regions, the Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

The two regions were given wide autonomy, but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency comprising Bosniak, Serb and Croat members.

The Bosnian Serb presidency member, Milorad Dodik, has for years been advocating the separation of the Bosnian Serb mini-state and having it join neighboring Serbia - something that would unlikely win approval from the U.S. and much of the West.

Dodik, who has a tacit support from Russia and his allies in Serbia, has recently upped his drive, pledging that the Bosnian Serb parliament will by the end of November declare the creation of its own army and judiciary.

The Bosnian Serb assembly earlier this week adopted a law establishing its own medicine procurement agency, the first of Dodik’s pledges to separate joint institutions from those at the state level.

The U.S. has already imposed a travel ban against Dodik and earlier this week has warned sanctions against his allies if his separatist moves continue.

Updated : 2021-10-23 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce
Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce