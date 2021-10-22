Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kosovo's president orders 2 Russian diplomats expelled

By Associated Press
2021/10/22 22:59
Kosovo's president orders 2 Russian diplomats expelled

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for allegedly "endangering national security,” the Balkan country's president said Friday, accusing Russia of trying to destabilize the region.

President Vjosa Osmani said in a statement that she asked the foreign ministry “to declare two officials of the Liaison Office of the Russian Federation in Kosovo ‘persona non grata.’”

She attributed the decision to their alleged “harmful activities that risk endangering national security and the constitutional order” of Kosovo. Osmani provided no further details.

She said the foreign ministry "has notified law enforcement institutions and relevant authorities” to implement the decision.

Osmani's statement added that Kosovo is "determined to fight against the malign influence of (Russia) and its proxies in the region, which aim to undermine our achievements, and those of the U.S., NATO and the (European Union).”

Osmani added that Pristina would “continue to closely co-operate with our American and European allies to prevent attempts for Kosovo and neighboring countries to fall prey to (Russian) ambitions to destabilize our region.”

Kosovo was a Serbian province before it declared independence in 2008. That followed fighting in 1998-1999 between Serbian troops and ethnic Albanian separatists, which ended after a NATO air campaign against Serbian forces.

Serbia and its close ally Russia have not recognized Kosovo’s independence.

Updated : 2021-10-23 01:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Health ministry aims to loosen Taiwan's border controls by November
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mulls shortened quarantine during Lunar New Year
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwan requests US to expedite shipment of F-16s
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
Retired general claims Chinese warplanes are not harassing Taiwan
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
NBA player wears ‘Free Tibet’ shoes to game, China cuts livestream
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after prison no-show
Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce
Chinese woman dies in Kaohsiung fire day after finalizing divorce